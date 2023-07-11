Rajnath Singh's Historic Visit, Reaffirming Malaysia-India Ties With Key Meetings

India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, visited Kuala Lumpur on July 10, 2023, in a bid to bolster India's 'Act East Policy' and further strengthen bilateral relations with Malaysia. The discussions held during the visit with his Malaysian counterpart, Dato’ Seri Mohamad Hasan, focused on enhancing defence cooperation and identifying avenues for industrial collaboration.

3 things you should Know about the Defence Minister's Malaysia visit

The visit of Rajnath Singh to Malaysia marks the first bilateral engagement since the establishment of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership in 2015.

During his discussion with the Malaysian defence minister, Rajnath Singh highlighted the Indian defence industry's potential for collaboration with the Malaysian Armed Forces.

A highlight of the meeting was the agreement to hold the next Malaysia-India Defence Cooperation Committee (MIDCOM) meeting in India later this year.

Strengthening defence ties: MIDCOM to be held in India

The decision to hold MIDCOM in India underscores the commitment of both nations to deepen defence ties and foster closer collaboration. Rajnath Singh seized the opportunity to highlight the potential of the Indian defence industry to cooperate with the Malaysian Armed Forces in their modernization and maintenance programs, emphasising the technological capabilities and expertise India can offer.

The discussions between the Defence Ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to the complete implementation of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership. This partnership, founded on mutual trust, shared values of democracy and the rule of law, and common interests, forms the basis for the bilateral relationship between India and Malaysia, as per the Ministry of Defence.

Expansion of defence cooperation: Amending the MOU

To facilitate further collaboration in the defence sector, the Defence Ministers approved an amendment to the existing Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation, which was originally signed in 1993. This amendment, facilitated through the 'Exchange of Letters' (EoL), is expected to expand and enhance bilateral defence cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Cultural bonds and commitment to the enhanced strategic partnership

During his visit, Rajnath Singh also paid a courtesy call to Malaysia's Prime Minister, YB Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim, conveying warm greetings from India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Both leaders emphasised the strong cultural bonds between the two nations and expressed their commitment to fully realising the potential of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

Recognition of ASEAN centrality and support for Malaysian defence industry

In addition, Shri Rajnath Singh met with Malaysia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dato’ Seri Diraja Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, to discuss bilateral matters of significance and explore avenues for cooperation in international forums. The discussions centred on India's recognition of ASEAN centrality and the importance of peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. According to the Ministry of Defence, India also assured Malaysia of its support in promoting self-reliance in the Malaysian Defence Industry.

Honouring a veteran: Felicitation of Second Lieutenant Sundaram

As a gesture of honour and respect, Rajnath Singh felicitated Second Lieutenant Sundaram, a 99-year-old veteran of the Indian National Army (INA) who fought alongside Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the Burma border. This felicitation ceremony paid tribute to the veteran's invaluable contributions during India's struggle for independence.The discussions and agreements reached during the meetings between the Defence Ministers highlight the commitment to fortifying the strategic relationship between India and Malaysia and pave the way for enhanced defence cooperation.