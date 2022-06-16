Rajni Bala's Murder Avenged By Security Forces; Husband Thanks J&K Administration

In a two-day encounter in the Kulgam area in Jammu and Kashmir, the terrorists involved in the killing of school teacher Rajni Bala were neutralised on Thursday. Speaking exclusively to Republic, Bala's husband, Raj Kumar, thanked the Jammu & Kashmir administration and highlighted how with the killing of the terrorists, so many lives have been saved.

An emotional Raj Kumar said all terrorists in the valley should be killed so that "no husband loses his wife, and no daughter, son is left without a mother".

'I request the administration to accept our other demands'

Even as the deadlock continues over demands of Hindu employees who have fled to Jammu from Kashmir valley after targeted killings, the J&K administration has transferred the husband of Rajni Bala, a teacher, to Jammu. Raj Kumar had asked J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during the latter’s visit to his home that he may be transferred to Jammu.

“The services of Raj Kumar Attri, teacher BMS Mirhama, Kulgam are hereby placed at the disposal of Director, School Education Jammu for further suitable adjustment in district Samba,” the order stated. After the order of his transfer came, Raj Kumar in an exclusive with the channel, said, "I also appeal to the administration to accept our other demands."

#LIVE | If it's true, it's a good thing so that other Rajni Balas don't fall victim to them. I thank the government, and I also appeal to it to accept our other demands: Raj Kumar, husband of Rajni Bala, speaks after her killer's neutralisation https://t.co/WL66F1anGv pic.twitter.com/kEV32gEnYB — Republic (@republic) June 16, 2022

On May 31, terrorists fired upon Rajni Bala, a teacher at a government school in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam. Hailing from the Samba district in Jammu, Bala, a Kashmiri Hindu, received critical gunshot injuries after being attacked by terrorists when she was walking toward the school. While the area was cordoned off and she was rushed to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.