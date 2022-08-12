India paid its last tribute to bravehearts Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Manoj Kumar, Rifleman Lakshmanan D and Rifleman Nishant Malik, who attained martyrdom while fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Thursday, August 11. Senior officials of the Indian Army were seen offering their respects to the four martyrs at a wreath-laying ceremony on Friday, August 12.

The Indian Army officials and personnel saluted the four soldiers who thwarted an Uri-like attack on the army installation in Rajouri. Three soldiers died in the Rajouri suicide attack and on Thursday, one more army personnel, Rifleman Nishant Malik who was also injured in the attack, succumbed to injuries.

Rajouri attack 'unforgivable and unacceptable': Major General (retired) GD Bakshi

Speaking to Republic, Major General (retired) GD Bakshi lauded the courageous sons of India. "Today I like to salute and pay my humble tribute to these bravehearts who have laid down their lives fighting for the country," he said and slammed Pakistan for choosing the 75th anniversary of India’s independence to spread chaos and grief in the country and called the Rajouri attack "unforgivable and unacceptable".

"Imagine when the rest of the country will be celebrating, these families (of martyrs) will be grieving… It is the alertness of these boys that prevented tragedy like Uri or Pulwama, otherwise, 20-30 (army personnel) would have died if they were not alert," Maj Gen (retd) Bakshi told Republic. "I think it is a time to speak to people in a language they understand. Pakistan and the terrorist minions there, only under the language of force. There is no point in trying to be kind to them. Because every time we have tried we have been stabbed in the back. For Pakistan to choose the 75th anniversary (of India’s independence) to attack is unforgivable," he added.

Rajouri suicide attack

According to 11 Rajasthan Rifles, two terrorists were spotted crossing the fence of the Army camp at Pargal, which is located around 6 km from the Darhal police station. The jawans deployed in the area retaliated against the infiltration attempt and an encounter broke out with the terrorists leaving five army personnel injured, of whom four succumbed to their injuries. Notably, the army neutralised the two terrorists terrorist, who according to sources had links with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), in the exchange of fire during the encounter operation.