Rajouri Attack: MHA Sends Over One And Half Dozen Additional CRPF Companies To Jammu

After six people were killed and 11 others were injured in twin terror attacks in Jammu's Rajouri district, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sent over one and a half dozen additional CRPF companies to Jammu.

According to sources, the CRPF companies will be deployed in the Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said that intensified anti-terror operations will be launched in the area.

Twin terror attacks in Rajouri

Two suspected terrorists opened fire on three houses belonging to Hindus in the upper Danngri village on the night of January 1. "First, they attacked a house in Upper Dangri and then they moved 25 metres away and shot at several people there (at another house)," an official said adding that they targeted the third house while fleeing the village.

In less than 24 hours, another attack was executed using an IED which exploded injuring over a dozen people and killing a 4-year-old and a 5-year-old apart from four adults.

On Monday, January 2, L-G Sinha condemned the attack in Rajouri's Upper Dangri village and promised to punish the criminals. He also announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the injured and an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh and a government job to the next of kin of the deceased. He also met with the families of those who lost their lives in the cowardly attack.

Republic speaks to Rajouri Attack Saviour

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Bal Krishan narrated how he saved many lives during the incident. Notably, Bal Krishan was the one who opened fire on the terrorists as they were about to target the third house in Dangri and forced them to flee the spot. Krishan is the village defense guard who came forward to protect the people and used the 303 rifles which have been allotted to him by the government.

Speaking to Republic TV, Bal Krishan said, "When I heard firing I rushed to my house to get my gun. When I opened two rounds of fire the terrorists thought that security forces have reached the spot after which they panicked and escaped. I proceeded to check the firing spot and helped the injured to the hospital. I was scared but then I thought I have to save my people. I gathered a lot of courage came outside and was ready to die but after killing terrorists. Had I not come out and opened fire, they would have targeted more people in that area. Once the Army personnel came then we were relieved".