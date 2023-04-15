Rajouri: 'Balidan Stambh' inaugurated in respect of people who fought for 1948 liberation

A ‘Balidan Stambh’ has come up in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri to honour its people who fought for the liberation of the district from Pakistan in 1948, officials said on Friday.

The monument of sacrifice was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vikas Kundal.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, he praised the sacrifices of the brave hearts who gave their lives for the liberation of Rajouri and emphasised that the ‘Balidan Stambh’ would not only serve as a symbol of their bravery but also as a reminder of the importance of valuing and protecting the freedom of the people.

The DC also urged everyone to work towards building a stronger, more united Rajouri that upholds the values of peace, harmony and inclusiveness.

In the early 1947, the Pakistani intruders captured the vital town of Rajouri which was liberated by the troops of 1 Kumaon backed by tanks of Central India Horse (CIH) and 5 and 30 Mountain Batteries on April 13, 1948, a day after advancing from Chingus (Rajouri).

Rajouri municipal corporation chairman Mohammad Arif, who was also present at the event, emphasised the importance of remembering the sacrifices made by those who fought for the liberation of the district.

He said the monument would inspire future generations to uphold the values of freedom, democracy, and human dignity.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by eminent dignitaries and representatives of the local community, members of martyrs’ families and social workers further added to the solemnity of the occasion.