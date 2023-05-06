Rajouri Encounter: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi Pays Homage To Martyrs

Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander paid homage to the soldiers who were martyred in Rajouri. Five soldiers were martyred during the operations. The encounter took place in Rajouri’s Kandi area.

Five soldiers of the Indian Army were martyred during the ops. They were Havaldar Neelam Singh, NK Arvind Kumar, L/NK RS Rawat, Paratrooper Pramod Negi and Paratrooper S Cheetri. The soldiers of the Indian army gave up their lives, neutralising terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

Rajouri Operation

The Indian Army is conducting operations to flush out terrorists who were involved in an army truck ambush in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in the Jammu region about a fortnight ago. Here also, five soldiers were martyred in the ambush. Army officials have said that one terrorist was neutralised and one was injured.

It was done in the early hours of Saturday, May 5. The first contact was established with the terrorists at around 11:15 am which resulted in an exchange of fire between the forces and the terrorists when the terrorists tried to escape. Army officials also told that the cordon was readjusted and the gun battle continued.

In a solemn wreath-laying ceremony #LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC on behalf of all ranks @NorthernComd_IA paid homage to Hav Neelam Singh, Nk Arvind Kumar, L/Nk RS Rawat, Ptr Pramod Negi & Ptr S Chettri who laid down their lives in the service of the Nation. pic.twitter.com/rZpXAzECUD — NORTHERN COMMAND - INDIAN ARMY (@NorthernComd_IA) May 6, 2023

The injured soldiers were admitted to the command hospital in Udhampur. Out of the injured troops, three were martyred due to injuries. The terrorists triggered explosives when the counterfire from the Army troops started. The terrorists were also involved in an ambush on an army truck on April 20 at Bhata Dhurian in the Poonch district of Jammu. Five soldiers were martyred in the attack then and the weapons from the fallen soldiers were also taken by the militants.

The incident resembled an operation that took place in the Rajouri-Poonch district in October 2021. In the Operation, five soldiers were martyred during the operation to neutralise the terrorists. During anti-terror ops, five more soldiers were martyred.

A search team of the army soon came in contact with a group of terrorists well entrenched in a cave. As firing started between the Army and the terrorists. Terrorists triggered an explosion in retaliation to the firing by the Army troops. Two terrorists were killed on May 4 in a gunfight in the Baramulla district. An AK-47 rifle and one handgun, according to the police, were among the weapons and ammo found.