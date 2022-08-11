Rajouri Suicide Attack: Forces Recover Armor-piercing Bullets From Eliminated Terrorists

After the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir eliminated five terrorists and recovered about 30 kg of IED in Rajouri and Budgam, Republic Media Network learnt on Thursday that three terrorists killed in Rajouri were carrying armor-piercing bullets to inflict maximum damage to Army.

The plan of the terrorists was to enter the camp using grenades and then target Army jawans with these armor-piercing bullets. The bullets can penetrate ballistic armor and protective shields.

Speaking to the media, Rajouri SSP Mohd Aslam said, "We received inputs on which police officials are working. We are also alert on the LOC. Army has given a befitting reply and neutralised them. We are verifying many things as well. We are generating inputs as well."

Earlier in the day, two terrorists, who carried out a suicide attack on an Army company operating base 25 kms from Rajouri, were killed, however, three brave soldiers also lost their lives. Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Manoj Kumar and Rifleman Lakshmanan D succumbed to their injuries while neutralising both the terrorists during the operation.

Rajouri suicide attack

As per 11 Rajasthan Rifles, the two terrorists were spotted crossing the fence of the Army camp at Pargal, which is located around 6 km from the Darhal police station. The jawans deployed in the area retaliated against the infiltration attempt and an encounter broke out with the terrorists. While five army personnel were injured in the encounter, three succumbed to the injuries.

Republic Media Network had accessed the first visuals of the terrorists eliminated by the Indian Army on Wednesday in the encounter in the Pargal area of Rajouri.

It is pertinent to mention that ahead of Independence Day, there were several inputs to the security agencies that informed that Pakistan will try to bring unrest in Jammu and Kashmir by carrying out terror attacks at arms installations and public areas. Following this, the security forces were on alert.