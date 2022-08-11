Rajouri Suicide Attack: Kavinder Gupta Lauds Indian Army; 'Prevented Huge Accident'

After the Indian army's three soldiers attained martyrdom in an operation wherein they foiled the cowardly suicide attack on its camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri by neutralising two terrorists in the encounter in the Pargal area, former J&K deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said that the brave soldiers of Indian army prevented a huge accident.

Speaking about the Rajouri encounter, Kavinder Gupta said, "Terrorists tried to create ruckus ahead of independence. Terrorists tried to enter into Indian army’s camp. Though the Indian army neutralised them, the sad news is that our three jawans attained martyrdom in that operation. By sacrificing their lives, the brave soldiers of the army prevent a very big accident. They foiled the terror plan without thinking about their lives. Their martyrdom will not go in vain. I express my condolences."

'Terrorism will soon be eliminated from J&K': Kavinder Gupta

The BJP leader and former deputy CM of J&K said that government and the security forces have zero tolerance toward terrorism and soon terrorism will be eliminated from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Pakistan tries to do such activities but our brave soldiers foil their plan. Yesterday, the army neutralised the terrorists who were behind Rahul Bhat’s killing. The army is doing a good job. Soon terrorism will be eliminated from Jammu and Kashmir as the government and army have zero tolerance towards terrorism."

Reacting to the Rajouri attack, BJP J&K chief Ravinder Raina said, "These two terrorists were conspiring to attack. But our armed forces took good action. Pakistani terrorists are restless due to the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in India. Our forces have foiled the attempt of Pakistani terrorists. We will celebrate Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in J&K with full pride."

Rajouri suicide attack

A cowardly suicide attack on the Indian Army camp in Rajouri was foiled on Wednesday after the security forces neutralised two terrorists in an encounter in the Pargal area of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the 11 Rajasthan Rifles, the two terrorists were spotted crossing the fence of the Army camp at Pargal, which is located around 6 km from the Darhal police station. The jawans deployed in the area retaliated against the infiltration attempt and an encounter broke out with the terrorists.

#BREAKING | Suicide attack carried out on an Army company in Rajouri; 3 Army Jawans martyred, 2 terrorists killed



Tune in for more details - https://t.co/MzNRBPPRmY pic.twitter.com/3h63SYM5Iv — Republic (@republic) August 11, 2022

A soldier standing guard at a point of the passage was challenged by the infiltrators, leading to an exchange of fire. Additional parties were despatched for the location and two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire. While five army personnel were injured in the encounter, three succumbed to the injuries. The Army has confirmed that three jawans were martyred in the encounter and the search operation is underway.

"Someone tried to cross the fence of the Army camp at Pargal in the Darhal area of Rajouri. Exchange of fire took place. Additional parties despatched for the location, 6 km from Darhal PS. Two terrorists were killed, and two Army personnel got injured," ADGP Mukesh Singh said.

Notably, sources in the intelligence agency informed that it was possibly fidayeen (suicide) attack on the security forces.