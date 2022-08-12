Rajouri Suicide Attack: Lashkar-e-Taiba Link Suspected; NIA Team Visits Encounter Site

A day after two terrorists attempting a suicide attack on an Army camp in Rajouri were gunned down by security forces, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the attack site on Friday. According to sources, terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is suspected to be behind the attack that saw three Indian Army soldiers being martyred in an encounter on Thursday.

According to Republic's sources, the attack is being seen as a retaliatory move by LeT in response to the killing of its top commander, Lateef Rather in Budgam, by security forces.

On Thursday, two militants killed three soldiers in an attack on an army base, 25 km from Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. However, soon after the attack, an encounter broke out in which security forces gunned down the two terrorists. Reportedly, the terrorists were heavily armed with deadly ‘steel core’ bullets. Their plan was to enter the camp using grenades and then target Army jawans with the armour-piercing bullets they were carrying. Notably, the bullets were capable to penetrate ballistic armour and protective shields.

Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Manoj Kumar and Rifleman Lakshmanan D succumbed to their injuries making the supreme sacrifice while neutralising the two terrorists on a suicide attack.

Rajouri suicide attack

According to 11 Rajasthan Rifles, the two terrorists were spotted crossing the fence of the Army camp at Pargal, which is located around 6 km from the Darhal police station. The jawans deployed in the area retaliated against the infiltration attempt and an encounter broke out with the terrorists leaving five army personnel injured. Three succumbed to their injuries.

Meanwhile, an Army briefing on Thursday revealed that LeT terrorists, including terrorist Lateef Rather, were killed in an encounter, on August 10, in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Lateef Rather was a category A++ terrorist and was with LeT for the past two decades. He was also involved in the civilian killings that took place in the valley, including the killing of Rahul Bhat on May 12 and Amreen Bhat on May 25.