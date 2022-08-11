Rajouri Suicide Attack: Visuals Of Terrorists Eliminated By India Army In Pargal Accessed

In a bid to thwart terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, the security forces have eliminated 5 terrorists and recovered about 30 kg of IED in the last 24 hours ahead of the independence day. The security forces in two different operations-- one in Rajouri and another one in Budgam, have neutralised 5 terrorists including the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operational commander from Jammu and Kashmir.

Republic has accessed the first visuals of the terrorists who were eliminated by the Indian army on Wednesday in the encounter in the Pargal area of Rajouri. Notably, there are regular inputs to the security agencies that ahead of Independence Day (August 15), Pakistan will try to cause trouble in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by carrying out multiple terror attacks at arms installations as well as the busy public areas. Keeping this in view, the security forces were on alert and due to this, the Pakistani plot to carry out a Uri-Like attack has now been averted.

Notably, the Indian army's three brave soldiers attained martyrdom in the Rajouri encounter wherein they foiled the cowardly suicide attack on the army's camp in the Pargal area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajouri suicide attack

According to the 11 Rajasthan Rifles, the two terrorists were spotted crossing the fence of the Army camp at Pargal, which is located around 6 km from the Darhal police station. The jawans deployed in the area retaliated against the infiltration attempt and an encounter broke out with the terrorists.

A soldier standing guard at a point of the passage was challenged by the infiltrators, leading to an exchange of fire. Additional parties were despatched for the location and two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire. While five army personnel were injured in the encounter, three succumbed to the injuries. The Army has confirmed that three jawans were martyred in the encounter and the search operation is underway.

Rahul Bhat's killers eliminated; 3 LeT terrorists neutralised

In a separate operation in the Budgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were neutralised by the security forces, informed Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir (ADGP). They were involved in several terror crime cases including the killing of Kashmiri pandits Amreen Bhat and Rahul Bhat, he added. The encounter began on Wednesday morning in the Waterhail area of Budgam, tweeted the Kashmir Zone police.

Security forces in yet another operation averted a major tragedy by recovering about 30 kg of IED at Rangmulla in Pulwama on Wednesday. According to ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, the IED was recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular road. The tragedy was averted after the Pulwama Police received specific inputs about the explosives during their patrolling.

Speaking about the security forces' action against terrorism, BJP leader and former J&K deputy CM, Kavinder Gupta said, "The army is doing a good job. Soon terrorism will be eliminated from Jammu and Kashmir as the government and army have zero tolerance towards terrorism."