Rajouri Terror Attack: 12 Detained 'for Helping Terrorists' In Carrying Out The Terror Ops

In a development to the Rajouri terror attack case, 12 people have been detained by the Jammu and Kashmir police who are suspected to have helped terrorists in carrying out the killings of four civilians followed by an IED attack that claimed the lives of two minors.

Terrorists were well aware of entry and exit routes

As per reports, both terrorists were well aware of the entry and exit routes and security agencies are probing if some locals helped them with details about the area for safe escape after the attack.

The locals who have been held, belong to the same area and, some are even from different villages. The probe against all the 12 suspected has gone underway.

About twin Rajouri attacks

On January 1, two armed terrorists opened fire at three houses killing four civilians and injuring six. Another IED explosion took place the very next day, on January 2 at the same spot in Dhangri village.

The attacks took place in the wake of the protests that were being carried out by residents against the targeted killing of Hindus in the Kashmir Valley.

MHA sends additional CRPF companies

To beef up the security in the valley, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sent over one and a half dozen additional CRPF companies to Jammu.

As per the sources, these CRPF companies will be deployed to Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir.