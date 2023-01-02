Rajouri Terror Attack: Death Toll Climbs To 4, Locals Stage Protests Against L-G admin

The death toll in the Rajouri terror attack has increased by 4 while 5 people are said to be critically injured in the suspected targeted killing incident that took place in the Dangri village of Jammu's Rajouri on Sunday.

According to the eyewitnesses, two armed terrorists opened fire at three houses separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other in the Dangri village on Sunday evening leading to casualties and injuries. As per the eyewitnesses, Aadhar cards were checked before killing the victims who were identified as Hindus, in Rajouri, indicating targeted killings. As of now, three deceased have been identified as Deepak Kumar (23), Pritam Lal (57) and Satish Kumar (45). Republic TV has also learned that the terrorists used AK series rifles to open fire at the people.

Notably, the security forces-- Indian Army, J&K police and CRPF has already launched the cordon and search operations in the area concerned to neutralise the terrorists who are behind the Rajouri terror attack.

Eyewitnesses narrate ordeal

Speaking to Republic, one of the eyewitnesses of the Rajouri attack said, "I am the resident of that area. Some people came and did targeted killings in three houses. A conspiracy is being hatched so that migration takes place from here... In total there were two terrorists. One had a red bag and the other was wearing a black dress. They have weapons. There have been four casualties and 6 people were injured."

Another eyewitness said that the Aadhar cards of the victims were checked before killing them. "At around 7 PM, they did firing at one place. When they came down, they killed a person who was going home after parking his car. They came to another house and killed the person. They checked the Aadhar card. With the dead body, the Aadhaar card was also lying," he said.

Sources in Police claimed that the attack on the civilians of the minority community was carried out using AK series rifles. It is very likely that terrorists came from the dense forests behind these houses to carry out this act, they added

Notably, locals are staging protests against police and district administration demanding that cremation will be performed only when J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha comes to Rajouri and listens to their demands. The locals have also called for Rajouri Band as a protest against the administration.