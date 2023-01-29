Rajouri Terror Attack: NIA's FIR Reveals 'international Links' In Dangri Firing Incident

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed an FIR in Rajouri firing incident stating that the involvement of international links has emerged in the terror attack. On January 1, 2023, unknown terrorists equipped with arms and ammunition opened fire in Dangri village of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district killing three people and injuring seven.

'International links' in Rajouri terror attack

The NIA in its FIR has stated that the Central government is of the opinion that scheduled offences under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 have been committed and having regard to the gravity of the offence and the international linkage involved and it is required to be investigated in accordance with the Act.

It is pertinent to mention that an FIR has already been registered at Rajouri police station under sections 302, 307, 452, 323, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including sections 7 & 27 of Arms Act and sections 13, 16 & 18 of UAPA

Following the terror attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting and announced that NIA along with Jammu and Kashmir police will take up the investigation. "The NIA and Jammu Police will together investigate the attacks. We are sure the culprits will be tried under the law. Government is standing firmly with the families of terror victims," Shah said, adding that CRPF, J&K Police and Indian Army, and all security agencies have been instructed to ensure that incidents like this are 'not repeated.

Rajouri terror attack

Two armed men carrying AK series rifles killed four people and left several injured in the minority community in Rajouri’s Dhangri on January 1. The firing ended within 10 minutes. First, they attacked a house in the Upper Dangri and then they moved to 25 meters away and shot several persons there. They also fired on another house 25 meters away from the second house while fleeing the village, the official informed.

The police sources said the terrorists might have come from the dense forest behind the houses to carry out the act. "Three people were killed and seven injured in the firing incident in the Dhangri area of Rajouri. Injured are being treated. Police and district administration have reached the spot. Multiple bullet injuries were found on the body of the injured," said Dr Mehmood, Medical Superintendent of Associated Hospital.