Indian Air Force Conducts Booming Flypast Over Delhi's Rajpath For Covid Warriors; WATCH

The Indian Air Force on Sunday paid an aerial salute to all frontline workers for their contribution in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The stunning visuals show Indian Air Force's fighter jets in a formation comprising MiG-29, Sukhoi-30 MKI and Jaguar flying past Rajpath in Central Delhi. The gesture by the Armed forces started with the laying of flowers at the Police Memorial in Delhi and in other cities on Sunday morning to honour police personnel deployed for enforcement of the nationwide lockdown.

Delhi: Indian Air Force aircraft flypast over Rajpath to express gratitude towards medical professionals and all frontline workers in fighting COVID19 pic.twitter.com/EsYWLWy3C5 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

'Military bands will play patriotic tunes'

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Friday announced that the three services will carry out a series of activities to thank the "Corona Warriors". Military bands will play "patriotic tunes" outside various civil hospitals treating coronavirus patients to express gratitude to doctors, nurses and paramedics, according to the Ministry of Defense.

Separately, Indian Navy helicopters would shower petals on hospitals treating coronavirus patients at Mumbai, Goa, Kochi and Vizag between 10 AM and 10:30 AM.

Navy officials said the Western Naval Command will illuminate five naval ships from 7:30 PM to 11:59 PM off Gateway of India in Mumbai. They would display banners like "India Salutes Corona Warriors" and will sound the siren of the ships and fire flares at 7:30 PM at anchorage. Additionally, the Naval air stations at Goa would organise a human chain on the runway to honour the 'corona warriors'.

Gen Rawat's announcement about the special activities came shortly before the Union Home Ministry said the current spell of the lockdown will be extended by another two weeks from Monday. The lockdown came into force on March 25 and was to end on April 14. It was first extended till May 3.

