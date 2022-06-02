Rajpath Infracon Likely To Create Guinness World Record In Infrastructure Domain

In an attempt to create a new World record, a 35-year-old Pune- based infrastructure company, Rajpath Infracon Pvt. Ltd., to register as India's first-ever infrastructure company in GWR under the category of paving the longest possible stretch of bituminous concrete from June 3rd to June 7th, 2022.

The attempt will be executed on the National highway no. 6, between the cities of Amravati and Akola in the state of Maharashtra, India. This feat will be attempted on the road connecting the East and West ends of our nation- Kolkata to Surat, under the prestigious ‘Bharat Mala Pariyojna’ for the construction of roadways running across the country to improve connectivity.

The select section of National Highway number 6 shall be paved in this attempt, which shall be in complete compliance with the Guinness World Records, as well as the mandates laid down by the NHAI (National Highway Authorities of India) as a part of the contract under which this project falls. The intention is to break the old and existing world record of 25.275 kilometres that was recorded in Doha, Qatar by Public Work’s Authority- Ashghal. Following the achievement of this challenging feat, Rajpath Infracon Pvt. Ltd. will become another reputed Indian company in the infrastructure (road construction) segment to register a Guinness World Records title in this sector.

About Rajpath Infracon Private Limited

Rajpath Infracon Private Limited, from Pune, India, is acclaimed and acknowledged amongst the reputed and reliable infrastructure companies of India. Equipped with all the required range of modern construction equipment set-up, our team comprises skilled and experienced manpower and machine operators, along with a super specialized, enthusiastic managerial task force best suited for our industry and profile. With this strength, we have set new benchmarks in the Indian infrastructure industry, with timely completion of projects & complying with the highest and most stringent quality standards.

They have successfully completed constructing a mammoth 450 kilometres of State Highway roads with Bituminous Concrete with flexible pavement under the 8 HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) Projects and 100 kilometres of Cement concrete with PQC rigid pavement road under the major 2 EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Contracting) projects released by the MoRTH (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, India) in just last 3 years, in India. And this is apart from the several BOT (Build, Operate, and Transfer) road projects that have already been delivered.

(Image: Rajpath Infracon)