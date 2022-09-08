'Rajpath Is Now History!': PM Modi Unveils Kartavya Path, Sheds India's Colonial Baggage

After unveiling the Netaji statue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the revamped Kartavya Path in the national capital on Thursday. The new-look stretch covers lawns from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, covering around 101 acres. During the inauguration, PM Modi hailed the end of the colonial era, stating that Rajpath is now history and that it was a symbol of slavery.

Earlier, PM Modi also unveiled the historic Netaji statue on Kartavya Path. It was housed in the India Gate canopy. The jet black granite statue has been carved from a monolithic block of granite weighing 280 MT.

Ahead of Kartavya Path's inauguration, PM Modi examined an exhibition dedicated to the construction of the revamped Kartavya Path as part of Central Vista Avenue. The leader also interacted with the workers who were involved in the redevelopment project and told them that he will invite all of them who worked on the Central Vista redevelopment project for the January 26 Republic Day parade.

'Rajpath is now history; India entering new era': PM Modi

After the inauguration of the Kartavya Path, PM Modi addressed the event and said, "Today is a historic day. Many citizens have been associated with this programme. Many citizens are witnessing this historic moment. India has got new inspiration and today we are coming out of the colonial mindset. Rajpath is now history. India is entering a new era. I congratulate Indians on this."

Speaking on the unveiling of Netaji's statute, the PM added, "Today unveiling of Netaji's statue also took place. Netaji's statue symbolizes strength, courage, and self-respect. Netaji was proud of India's traditions and cultures. It is unfortunate that Netaji was sidelined after independence. His statue will prove to be an inspiration. We have taken many decisions in the past few days to honour Netaji."

Celebrating the end of colonial symbols, PM Modi said, "India is coming out of the slavery mindset. In the panch prans, there is a pran to develop India. The identity of Rajpath has ended today. There is now Kartavya Path. The name of the race course has now been changed to Lok Kalyan Marg. Indian navy also honoured Shivaji Maharaj and kept behind the colonial past. India has dropped the burden of slavery. India is now scaling new heights. Kartavya path is not just a place. It will show a new direction. Rajpath was there for British raj. The feeling of Rajpath was the symbol of slavery."

A few days ago, the historic Rajpath in the heart of Delhi was renamed- Kartavya Path (path of duty), which is linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for freeing the country of a "colonial mindset" as part of the "five pledges" he invoked on the Independence Day. Earlier, the name of the road on which PM’s residence is located was also changed from Race Course Road to Lok Kalyan Marg.