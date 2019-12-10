Panipat Row: Rajput Community In Jaipur Protest,claim Maharaja Surajmal Shown In Bad Light

The Rajput community of Jaipur, Rajasthan carried out protests against the Ashutosh Gowariker period drama 'Panipat' on Tuesday.

Reason for controversy

In the movie Panipat, the Jat ruler is reportedly seen as a greedy emperor who refuses to help the Maratha forces in the battle of Panipat, unless he is given the control of the Agra Fort. This depiction of the ruler enraged the Jat community of Rajasthan. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot too urged the Censor Board to take note of the claims that Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat had wrongly portrayed Maharaja Surajmal. He also urged distributors to have a dialogue with Rajasthan's Jat community, some of whose members are offended by the film starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt.