Rajsthan: Man arrested for allegedly raping daughter; sent to judicial custody by local court

A man was arrested for allegedly raping his minor daughter in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan. The teenage victim alleged in an FIR registered on July 4 that her father had been raping her for one and a half years.

"When her mother died, she was around 13 years old. As per the FIR, the accused father had been raping her for one and a half years. When she resisted and threatened to tell this to grandmother and maternal uncle, the accused threatened to kill her," SP Hanumangarh Ajay Singh said.

Recently, her uncle took her to his home and there she narrated her ordeal to him. The girl along with her uncle reached Pallu police station and filed a complaint.

An FIR was registered under various sections of IPC and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act. The accused was detained and arrested on Thursday after interrogation and was sent to judicial custody by a local court on Friday.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)