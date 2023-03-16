Rajya Sabha Adjourned For Day Owing To Slogan Shouting By Opposition, Treasury Benches

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday as amid uproarious scenes with the opposition and treasury benches shouting slogans.

When the Upper House re-assembled for the afternoon session, having been adjourned earlier in the morning, several members were already in the well of the House.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked the members to return to their respective seats and allow the proceedings to continue.

As the members continued to shout, he adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress MPs were in the well of the House even before the start of the proceedings and raised slogans saying they were not being allowed to speak.

TMC members were also wearing black masks as a mark of protest.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar urged the members to take to their seats but treasury benches raised their pitch demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his democracy remarks made abroad.

Opposition members also created an uproar and the chair adjourned the House within two minutes of meeting.

The Rajya Sabha has not been able to transact any business since Monday when it met for the second leg of the Budget session, amid opposition uproar.

The opposition members have been blaming the BJP for creating pandemonium in the House and for not allowing it to function.