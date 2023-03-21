Rajya Sabha Adjourned For The Day Amid Uproar, To Meet On March 23

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Tuesday, amid uproar over BJP's demand that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi apologise for his "democracy in danger" remark in London. The Upper House of Parliament will meet again on March 23.

When Rajya Sabha reassembled at 2 pm after an adjournment, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar led the House in greeting the country for various festivals, including Chaitra Sukhladi, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Navre and Sajibu Cheiraoba. He also said on the request of several members to enable them to participate in the festivities, the House will not have a sitting on Wednesday and instead it would meet on March 23.

Dhankhar then tried to take up the listed business of discussion on the working of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship amid protests from Opposition members. He then gave the floor to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

When Kharge stood up and said that "Rahul Gandhi is not a member of this House and there is no question of him apologising (in this House)...", ruling party members shouted slogans demanding Gandhi's apology for his remark in London.

It led to Dhankhar adjourning the House till March 23 (Thursday).

The proceedings of the House were adjourned till 2 pm after MPs from treasury benches created an uproar over Gandhi's remarks.

Opposition members too were on their feet after Chairman Dhankhar rejected 11 notices under Rule 267 to suspend the schedule business of the day and take up matters related to the Adani issue.

Before adjourning the proceedings till 2 pm, the chairman asked floor leaders of various political leaders to meet him in his chamber at 11.30 am.

Opposition party members who had given notices under Rule 267 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) were: Amee Yajnik, Pramod Tiwari, Tiruchi Siva, Kumar Ketkar, Neeraj Dangi, Rajneet Ranjan, Jebi Mather Hisham, Syed Nasir Hussain, Elamaram Kareem, Sanjay Singh and Sandosh Kumar P.

Through the notices, some of the opposition MPs had demanded to discuss the government's failure to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the charges of corporate fraud, political corruption, stock market manipulation and financial mismanagement against Adani group.

CPI(M) member Kareem wanted to raise the issue of the Opposition's demand for a high-level inquiry monitored on a day-to-day basis by the Supreme Court or a JPC probe to know the truth behind the allegations made in the Hindenburg report against Adani enterprises "endangering" people's deposit in LIC, SBI and other banks.

Sandosh Kumar P of the CPI demanded constitution of the JPC to probe the allegations made by Hindenburg research against the Adani Group regarding stock manipulations and accounting frauds.

AAP's Sanjay Singh, through his notice, wanted to raise the issue to discuss the "fraud" committed by the conglomerate in electricity production and distribution in Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

Before giving his ruling on the 11 notices, the chairman said people expect Rajya Sabha members to be in order and engage in deliberation and discussion. "The entire country is keen about it," Dhankhar said.

Earlier, the House extended birthday greetings to Ram Shakal, a nominated member.