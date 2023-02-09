Rajya Sabha Adopts Motion Of Thanks On President's Address After PM Modi's Speech

Quick links:
IMAGE:
The Rajya Sabha on Thursday adopted the motion of thanks on the President's address after a reply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The motion was adopted with a voice vote and some amendments moved by opposition parties were negated.
President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the first day of the Budget Session on January 31.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)