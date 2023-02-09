Last Updated:

Rajya Sabha Adopts Motion Of Thanks On President's Address After PM Modi's Speech

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday adopted the motion of thanks on the President's address after a reply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Rajya Sabha

IMAGE:


The Rajya Sabha on Thursday adopted the motion of thanks on the President's address after a reply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The motion was adopted with a voice vote and some amendments moved by opposition parties were negated.

President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the first day of the Budget Session on January 31. 

READ | 'We don't believe in tokenism when it comes to Science and Technology', says PM Modi
READ | PM Modi asks why Gandhi family shies away from Nehru surname: 'What's the fear & shame?'
READ | PM Modi's resounding finish brings house down: 'One person giving them nightmares'

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT