Rajya Sabha Day: Jagdeep Dhankhar Calls On MPs To Play Rightful Role In Amrit Kaal

On Rajya Sabha Day, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President and Upper House chairman appealed to members of Parliament to engage in informed and meaningful debate. "The House should be a platform for debate, dialogue, deliberation and discussion, and called for its righful role in Amrit Kaal," Jagdeep Dhankhar said. "On this significant occasion, I appeal to members of the Upper House to resolve to protect the dignity of the Rajya Sabha, and engage in informed, meaningful debates and delibertions for the greater progress of the nation in Amrit Kaal."

Jagdeep Dhankar's statement came at a time when the House saw daily disruption in proceedings in the second leg of the Budget session on March 13. Talking about the role Rajya Sabha plays in Indian polity, Jagdeep Dhankar said the 'Council of States' is essential to the functioning of our politics. The Rajya Sabha chairman said the Rajya Sabha upholds the fundamental ideals of our democracy and contributes to the welfare of people by listening to their concerns and serving as a forum for intelligent debate.

Jagdeep Dhankhar further said the nation expects to Rajya Sabha to raise and set the standard of debate in Parliament high. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha proceedings were suspended Monday after the passing of the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2023 amid a ruckus raised by Opposition members calling for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) meeting on the Adani issue.

The Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of India's bicameral legislature, was constituted on April 3 in 1952 and held its first sitting on May 13, 1952. The Rajya Sabha can have a maximum of 245 members as of 2022, 233 of who are elected by state and territorial legislatures through single transferable vote. The President also appoints up to 12 members to the Rajya Sabha for their contribution to arts, literature, science and social service.