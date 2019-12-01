Hyderabad Horror: RS Dy Chairman Says 'dire Need For Character Building In Society'

Expressing his grief over the alleged rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Narayan Singh Harivansh on Sunday indicated an urgent need for "character-building" in the society. "Got goosebumps after reading chilling details of the atrocities done on the young woman. We need to take stock of where our society is headed. We should be ashamed that we cannot even give our daughters security. There is a dire need of character-building in our society, as suggested by Gandhiji (Mahatma Gandhi). We need to build a society that is free of any sort of greed," he said.

"Vinoba Bhave once said in the 1950s that the manner in which we have embraced the western model of development, we do not know where this consumerist culture will take us. If one loses wealth/health, there is no worry. But, if we lose values as a society, the damage will be irreplaceable," he added.

The horrific incident

A horrific incident came to light when the burnt body of a woman was found in the outskirts of Hyderabad’s Shaadnagar area. Investigation revealed that a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was brutally gangraped and murdered by at least four truck drivers and workers on the highway a little away from a toll plaza. A preliminary probe has stated that after raping her mercilessly, the rapists wrapped her in a blanket and set her ablaze. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture.

The victim's sister who last talked to the victim said that a lorry driver had sent the vehicle allegedly to a repair shop with a small boy. The boy had then returned with the vehicle allegedly stating that all shops were shut. Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said ten teams had been formed to crack the case and four persons allegedly involved in the case were arrested on Friday and sent to 14 days judicial custody. The Nirbhaya-like brutal rape and murder incident has outraged the entire nation.

(With ANI Inputs)