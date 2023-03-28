Rajya Sabha Lauds Women Boxers For Winning 4 Golds In World Championship

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar in the Rajya Sabha today, lauded the achievement of the women boxers from India who won four gold medals in the recently concluded World Boxing Championships in New Delhi. He said it is a reflection of the emergence of the ‘Nari Shakti’ in the country. The spectacular victory of the women pugilists was a result of their hard work, said VP Dhankhar also congratulating their support staff.

“This is a proud moment for all of us. Our women boxers have created history in the Women's World Boxing Championship held in New Delhi by winning 4 gold medals. Our congratulations to Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Nitu Ghanghas, and Saweety Boora. Their outstanding accomplishments will steer India's future to great heights, inspiring and motivating young aspiring athletes,” said the Rajya Sabha Chairman said in the upper house.

‘Golden fist’

Further praising the historic success of the female boxers Vice President Dhankhar said, “Their achievements are a result of sheer hard work, grit and determination and display of spectacular skills. These women boxers have once again proved that this is an era of the resurgence of ‘Nari Shakti’. They have made it possible through their golden fist. The boxers crushed their competitors. Their achievements reflect our continuous impactful presence in sports and athletics.” He also wished them success in all their future tournaments, “On behalf of the whole house and on my own, we share the joy of our countrymen and congratulate our accomplished women boxers and wish them all success in their future endeavors and congratulations also and more significantly to their coaches, entire staff and the support in public.”

‘The Fantastic four’

The Indian women boxers Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora bagged four gold medals in the recently held World Boxing Championships in New Delhi. Nikhat was the highlight of the tournament as she became only the second Indian to win the World Championships twice. The legendary MC Mary Kom has a record six tournament wins on the global stage.

The other women prodigy boxers include Lovlina (75kg), Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg). Nikhat had to battle through six exhausting bouts, including playing back-to-back pre-quarters, quarterfinals and semifinals. "These World Championships were tougher than last time as I had to manage my weight, and follow a strict diet," Nikhat, who won the 52kg title last year in Istanbul, she said.

