Rajya Sabha Passes Bill To Raise Abortion Upper Limit To 24 Weeks; Oppn Seeks Scrutiny

Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the bill that provides for raising the upper limit for legal termination of pregnancy from 20 to 24 weeks and expands the access of women to safe and legal abortion on "therapeutic, eugenic, humanitarian and social grounds" for “special categories of women”, including rape survivors, victims of incest, those with disabilities and minors, even as the Opposition demanded that it be sent to a select committee for further scrutiny.

It is important to note that the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed in the Upper House by a voice vote after it was moved by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for consideration and passing. Then the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha last year on March 17.

While introducing this new bill, the Union Health Minister told the House that extensive consultations were held before the Bill was passed in Lok Sabha and it was also approved by the Ethics Committee and a Group of Ministers headed by Nitin Gadkari. Speaking further, Harsh Vardhan said, "It will ensure dignity, confidentiality and justice for women who need to terminate the pregnancy."

However, several Opposition MPs raised objections to provisions that amount to ïnvasion of privacy" and create "bureaucratic hurdles”.Speaking about the medical board of specialists mentioned in the Bill, which will have to be approached by women for getting permission to terminate the nancy, Congress member Amee Yajnik said, “Why should a woman be relegated to a medical board which we don’t know whether it would be manned by specialist doctors or whether they have that objectivity of taking a decision. No time frame to taking a decision by these boards is prescribed.”

Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa submitted a resolution to send the Bill to a select committee. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena, NCP, CPI, Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party members also raised similar points, and many asked that the Bill be sent to a select committee.