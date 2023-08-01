Rajya Sabha Passes Mediation Bill 2021 Promoting Mediation As Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism

Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Mediation Bill, 2021, which halves the maximum time for completing mediation proceedings to 180 days.

The bill was passed with voice vote amid a walk out by opposition members, demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House.

Rajya Sabha passes the Mediation Bill, 2021. The bill promotes and facilitates mediation as an Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism that saves time and cost for parties. It fulfills the government's commitment to bring #EaseOfDoingBusiness and ease citizens' living. #newindia… pic.twitter.com/mcKnxL8i1H — Office of Arjun Ram Meghwal (@OfficeofARM) August 1, 2023

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "Under this we are making the Mediation Council of India. This is a neutral third party. This bill makes the process a time-bound mechanism which saves time and money of parties." The bill makes pre-litigation mediation voluntary instead of mandatory.