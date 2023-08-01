Last Updated:

Rajya Sabha Passes Mediation Bill 2021 Promoting Mediation As Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism

The bill was passed with voice vote amid a walk out by opposition members, demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Under this Bill, Mediation Council of India will be set up. Image: PTI


Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Mediation Bill, 2021, which halves the maximum time for completing mediation proceedings to 180 days.

The bill was passed with voice vote amid a walk out by opposition members, demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "Under this we are making the Mediation Council of India. This is a neutral third party. This bill makes the process a time-bound mechanism which saves time and money of parties." The bill makes pre-litigation mediation voluntary instead of mandatory.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT