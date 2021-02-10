Rajya Sabha Passes NCTA Bill To Regularise Unauthorised Colonies In Delhi

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to avert the risk of running bulldozers on unauthorised colonies in Delhi, JJ cluster, unoccupied houses and commercial buildings in rural areas. This bill has also been passed to regularise unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

Replying to the discussion on the Delhi National Capital Territory Law Special Provisions Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the Modi government is concerned about the people of Delhi. This is the reason why the Modi government has spent many times more money than the UPA on the people of Delhi in the last 6 years.

Benefits of NCTA Bill

He further added, “A total of 1.35 crore of its (Delhi) citizens will benefit from three schemes, namely, the Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana which is expected to benefit 50 lakh people; the ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makaan’ under the PMAY (Urban) is expected to benefit about 10 lakh people; and, under the land pooling, 75 lakh people are expected to be benefitted, which are under various stages of implementation.” [Sic.]

Why this bill was introduced?

Delhi has been built on a large scale in unauthorized colonies for years without legal approval. Because of that, there is always a risk of sabotage or sealing on these constructions. In order to stop that, in 2008, the Central Government provided them with a protective cover temporarily by a law of Parliament. The government had given relief to such construction for one year from the Delhi Special Provision Act in 2008. During that time, its duration was kept for one year. Later, by 2011, it was increased to three times a year.

