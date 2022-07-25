Rajya Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Third Time In A Day

Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the third time on Monday when the proceedings were suspended till 5 pm after unrelenting protests by Opposition members seeking a discussion on price rise with display of placards.

During a discussion on a bill on the weapon of mass destruction and their delivery systems, Sasmit Patra, chairing the house, adjourned the house after Trinamool Congress member Abir Ranjan Biswas refused to heed to his request to stop showing placard behind BJP member Ajay Pratap Singh.

Patra adjourned the house for 10 minutes till 5 PM.

