Rajya Sabha Rejoices As Naatu Naatu, The Elephant Whisperers Roar At Oscars | WATCH

The Rajya Sabha acknowledged and appreciated India’s mega twin-win at the Oscars and parties across the political spectrum praised the achievement of both films.

While Union Minister Piyush Goyal lauded the role of women in ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, LoP in RS Mallikarjun Kharge said it’s a proud moment for South India.

I congratulate both the Oscar awardees, RRR's Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperes. I also request the ruling party not take the credit for it: Mallikarjun Kharge.



Parliamentarians laud India’s success at the Oscars

Piyush Goyal said, “The Elephant Whisperers has been made by two women of eminence. It’s about gender. It’s a respect for our women of India.”

Congress President Kharge stated, “I want to congratulate both the awardees, particularly first time, this award is given to Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperers. Both mostly come from South India. It is great pride for us.”

Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan said, “I am so happy that most important ambassadors of this country and they are the film folks doesn’t matter whether they are from North, South, East, West, they are Indians. I stand here with pride and dignity for my film fraternity.”

Emphasising the key takeaway The Elephant Whisperers, Dr. Amar Patnaik, Member Of Parliament Rajya Sabha said, “The kind of relationship humans have with nature and the animal world has been depicted so beautifully, that’s a part of Indian ethos, Indian culture and that is what we have communicated to the world. I think we must appreciate this particular fact.”

Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansingh said, “I am happy about the fact that the discussion about the genesis about the word Naatu Naatu, this word - it is said, gets its roots from Nataraj and we have seen the dances. The entire world is singing to the tunes of the song. Secondly, the award won by the documentary, ‘Elephant Whisperers’, we are devoted to Ganesha, he is Prathamesh and the elephant is extremely auspicious for us. They have also been respected (in the movie).”