Rajya Sabha Ruckus: House Adjourned Till 1 Pm After Oppn Protests Against Fuel Price Hike

Following the repeated sloganeering by the Opposition against the rising fuel prices in the country, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 1 pm on Monday. Stating that the ruling of the Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu cannot be reopened, the Deputy Chairman of the House, Harivansh, said that "it can't be discussed".

"You are aware that the ruling of the Chairman can't be reopened. It can't be discussed," said Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh before adjourning the House till 1 pm, as Congress MPs continued to demand a discussion on fuel price rise and raised slogans. https://t.co/5HR0J6NtYZ pic.twitter.com/mi1Q3hRnG0 — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2021

Cong MPs create ruckus in Rajya Sabha

This latest development comes after the Congress MPs present in the Rajya Sabha continued to demand a discussion on fuel price hike and raised slogans. It is important to note here that, earlier during the day, the Upper House was first adjourned till 11 am following ruckus caused by the Congress MPs, who were demanding discussion of the recent fuel price hike. Reacting to the slogans raised by the Opposition party members which led to Rajya Sabha ruckus, Venkaiah Naidu said that he doesn't want to take any drastic action on the first day.

"I don't want to take any drastic action on the first day," said Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, after slogans were raised by Congress MPs demanding a discussion on rise in fuel prices pic.twitter.com/b2yUHRCb89 — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2021

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of a sharp rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG in Rajya Sabha and demanded that the Upper House should discuss this "burning subject" as people are suffering. He gave notice under Section 267 to suspend the legislative business of the House and discuss the issue of rising prices of petroleum products.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not accept the notice and said the matter can be raised during the discussion on the appropriation bill. He said enough opportunities will be there to discuss this issue during this part of the Budget session. However, Naidu allowed the Leader of Opposition to mention the issue in the House.

"This is very important issue and it is a burning subject. Throughout the country, people are agitated," Kharge said.

The senior Congress leader said petrol prices have touched nearly Rs 100 a litre while diesel rates are more than Rs 80 per litre and LPG prices have also increased. Kharge said the government has collected Rs 21 lakh crore by levying excise duty and cess on petroleum products. He said farmers and people are suffering because of the rising fuel prices. Kharge pressed for holding a discussion on this issue, but the Chairman did not allow for the same.

