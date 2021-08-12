Rajya Sabha Ruckus: Injured Marshal's Letter Reveals Attack Sequence, How He Was 'choked'

After the Opposition MPs mishandled the security marshals in the Parliament during the Monsoon Session, Republic Media Network has accessed the letter written by Security Agent Rakesh Negi; Marshal to the Director of the Parliament Security Service. While informing that on August 11, he was detailed to perform marshal's duty inside the Rajya Sabha Chamber, Rakesh Negi in the letter said that Opposition MPs Elamaran Kareem and Anil Desai tried to break the security cordon by marshals.

It is important to note here that this letter by the injured security marshal has completely squashed Opposition leaders claim that people from outside the Parliament were brought in the Parliament.

Rajya Sabha Ruckus: Republic accesses Rakesh Negi's letter

The letter written by Rakesh Negi read, "During this, Elamaran Kareem caught hold of my neck in order to drag me out of the security cordon chain, which led to momentarily choking and suffocation."

Remarking that some male MPs engaged in protests and rushed towards him in an attempt to breach the security cordon, the Parliament Security Assistant said that when he tried to resist, MPs Chhaya Verma and Phulo Devi Netam stepped aside and made way for the male MPs to aggressively breach the security cordon and reach the table. "Both the female MPs physically and forcefully dragged me by pulling my arms in their attempt to help their make counterparts break the security cordon," he added

Rajya Sabha Ruckus: Republic accesses medical prescription of female marshal

Besides accessing the letter written by a male marshal, who was deployed in the Rajya Sabha, Republic TV on Thursday also accessed the medical prescription given to Akshita Bhat, a security marshal deployed in the House.

The medical prescription reads that Akshita Bhat has received multiple abrasions, a hematoma on the left shoulder, a twisted wrist and swelling in multiple areas. The doctor has not only prescribed certain medicines to the injured marshal but also recommended an X-ray of her left shoulder and left wrist.

Parliament Ruckus: Govt forms committee to probe mishandling of women marshals

In a big development, the central government on Thursday formed a committee to probe the mishandling of a woman marshal in the Parliament. In a video exclusively accessed by Republic Media Network, a woman marshal dressed in white was seen trying to keep the woman parliamentarians at bay while some of the Members of the Parliament tried to push and attack her. According to the information provided by the government, a total of 30 marshals, out of which 12 were women and 18 were men were deployed in the Parliament to control the lingering ruckus.

The Monsoon Session had begun on a stormy note on July 19 amidst uproar from opposition parties which did not allow PM Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union Ministers to the Parliament. Since its commencement, the Parliament has been marked by sloganeering, leaders rushing to the Well of the House with placards, tearing of papers, raising anti-government slogans over issues like Pegasus report and farm laws.

