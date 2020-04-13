Rajya Sabha To Hold Election For Post Of Deputy Chairman Despite Harivansh's Re-election

Janata Dal (United) leader Harivansh Narayan Singh's term as the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha ended on April 9. While he has been elected unopposed for a fresh term in the upper house, elections for the post of the Deputy Chairman of the house are yet to be held.

When the term of a member ends, any term as Deputy Chairman also ends. Harivansh was elected Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha in August 2018 as NDA's candidate, beating UPA nominee BK Hariprasad with 125 votes as opposed to 105 votes respectively.

All three candidates of the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine in Bihar, including Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, had filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha polls. Harivansh was among five candidates elected unopposed to the upper house from Bihar in the biennial elections. The new members are yet to take the oath, on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 37 candidates were elected unopposed to the upper house in the biennial elections.

Sources have revealed that there is a likelihood of Harivansh being considered as NDA's candidate again as he has had a relatively short tenure in the post.

Previously, the Election Commission of India had decided to defer the Rajya Sabha polls that were to be held on March 26 on account of the Coronavirus scare in the country, amid MPs already self-quarantining. The ECI decided to postpone the polls amid the lockdown that was announced in the country due to the pandemic. The Election Commission had declared polls to 55 Rajya Sabha seats in February. Out of which the term of the 18 Rajya Sabha MPs ended on April 2.

(With Agency Inputs)