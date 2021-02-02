Rajya Sabha: VP Naidu Hails India's Gabba Win; Oppn Miffed At 1-day Farm Laws Debate Delay

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu lauded India's historic win at the Gabba in Brisbane against Australia nad remarked that the spirit of the resilient Indian side should inspire the youth of the country. The Rajya Sabha chairman's appreciation came as proceedings began in the upper house on Tuesday with the Opposition demanding a discussion on the farm laws citing its mention in the President's address on January 29. In his opening remarks at the Rajya Sabha, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu hailed Team India's impeccable win and their record at the Gabba and said that the captain and his teammates deserved deep appreciation.

The RS chairman also hailed India's team effort and their remarkable recovery after being bundled out for 36 runs in Adelaide in the 1st Test. Further, he hailed the never-say-die attitude alongside the grit and determination displayed by the team and noted that it proved what a young India has in store for the world. VP Naidu also applauded stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane for leading the team in a calm & composed manner as India defeated Australia in a nail-biting finish at the Gabba.

"The spirit of Gabba should inspire young Indians to rise to new heights and fullfill their aspirations. Deep appreciation to the captain & the members of the team. Impeccable record & win", remarked Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

With the Opposition comprising of CPI(M), TMC, BSP, AAP & RJD demanding a discussion on the farm laws in the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu informed that the discussion would be initiated first in the Lok Sabha and then subsequently in the Rajya Sabha and that therefore the deliberations will be held on Wednesday. However, the Opposition resorted to anti-government sloganeering and staged a walkout, forcing the house to be adjourned till 11.30 am. Earlier, the Rajya Sabha chairman had refused to suspend the business of the House to discuss the farm laws and countered the claim that the farm laws had been passed without sufficient discussion.

"I've repeated that there was discussion threadbare in the House on farm laws. It is a wrong impression being created that there was no discussion. With regard to voting, people may have their own arguments but every party had completed their part & made suggestions", RS Chairman Naidu said.

India create history at the Gabba

India created history at the Gabba on Tuesday after defeating Australia in the 4th Test thereby ending Australia's 31 Test unbeaten streak in Brisbane. Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar went all guns blazing in the final session to help India chase down the mammoth 326-run target set by Australia. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant kept the momentum going for India after Pujara's dismissal and held his nerve to get the visitors across the line. With the win at Brisbane, India now find themselves within visible distance of reaching the World Test Championships finals scheduled to be held at Lords, England.

A valiant Cheteshwar Pujara stood firm like a wall before a relentless Aussie bowling attack, facing 211 deliveries and scoring 52 runs before being dismissed. Rishabh Pant then took it upon himself to get India across the line, finishing the match with a 89-run knock laced with nine boundaries and one maximum. Washington Sundar scored a quickfire 22-run knock towards the end of the run-chase after which Rishabh Pant finished the game in style with a boundary.

"It means a lot to us. I don't know how to describe this, but our boys showed a lot of character and determination after the Adelaide Test. I'm really proud if each individual. The conversation between Pujara and me was that he would bat normal, and I would take it on. Credit to Pujara, the way he handled the pressure was magnificent. Rishabh and Washington were very good at the end. Taking 20 wickets was the key, so we opted for 5 bowlers. Sundar brought the balance in place of Jadeja. The intention was clear to play five bowlers. Siraj played two Tests, Saini just one, so it was inexperienced but the character shown by the bowlers and everyone else was incredible", Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane said in the post-match presentation.

