Rajyavardhan Rathore Reacts To Jaipur Woman's Murder, Slams Cong Govt For Security Lapse

Following the shocking incident of an elderly woman who was killed in broad daylight in Jaipur, Former Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore on Wednesday slammed the state government for the increase in security lapses. Reacting to the killing, Rathore said that the Ashok Gehlot led Congress government has forgotten its responsibilities towards the public. He went on lash out at the government for Rajasthan being ranked on top for the most number of attacks against women.

Speaking to Republic TV, Rajyavardhan Rathore lashed out at the government and said that Congress only cares about staying in power. “The state government in the past three years have forgotten their responsibilities towards the people. The current Rajasthan government has only one motive, which is to stay in power. They are having internal fights, which we don’t have anything to do with. But during this internal fight, the number of goons in Rajasthan has increased and the state has become top-ranked for crimes against women,” he said.

The BJP leader went on to say that the severity of the murder which took place during the daytime showed how insignificant the government has become. “The government said that it has filed an FIR. Does their responsibility end with an FIR?” he asked. Rathore further went on to slam the government for offering Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the family of the 55-year-old woman who was brutally murdered. He said that the people of Rajasthan will give money to the government for ensuring their safety in the state. He further said that no elected representative from the government has so far visited the crime spot.

Jaipur woman murder

In a shocking incident in Rajasthan, the mutilated body of an elderly woman was found with her legs chopped off from the body in Jaipur on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Fatehpura village under Jamwaramgarh police station. Reportedly, the woman was attacked with an axe.

The thieves assaulted the woman in broad daylight and slit her throat. They also chopped off both her legs. The woman died on spot. The crooks then flew away with rings and gold chain. Meanwhile, a police complaint has been registered.

According to police, the victim had gone to graze cows and buffaloes in the fields at around 10 am in the morning. In the afternoon, a villager who was passing through the nearby farms saw the woman lying in a pool of blood and informed other villagers. It is believed that the sole motive of miscreants was to steal jewellery and silver ankle bracelets. Murder cases have seen a spike in Jaipur in 2021. According to monthly crime reported, Jaipur Police registered 86 murder cases till September. The cases for the same period in 2020 and 2019 were 69 and 76 respectively.

