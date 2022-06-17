Rajyavardhan Rathore Says Agnipath Scheme 'benefits All'; 'will Provide A Better Platform'

Lauding the Angipath recruitment scheme, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that the programme was launched after two years of intense discussions and benefits all stakeholders involved. Elaborating further, he stated the newly launched Agnipath recruiting model will modernise the armed forces, provide better opportunities to the defence aspirants and benefit the country and the society in the form of Agniveers getting back into the fold of civil life after completing the 4-year stint in the armed forces.

"The Agnipath scheme intends to modernise the Indian Army, bring more youth into the bracket of joining the armed forces and also provide a better platform to all the Agniveers who will enter the society after completing the 4-year stint in the forces. Parallelly the defence budget can be steered towards technology modernisation, giving way for advanced technologies to be inducted into the armed forces. Thus, the Indian Army, after two years of study has laid out a scheme which benefits all associated with the scheme."

'Don't fall into the trap of opposing voices'

It has just been two days since the scheme has been announced and some anti-national forces are trying to entrap the youth into misinformation, said Rathore.

"The opposition parties started opposing the country in the process of raising voices against PM Narendra Modi. They have also been opposing the Indian Army for many years asking for proof of surgical strikes in Uri or air strikes in Balakot. Now after two years of intense deliberations, the Agnipath scheme has been launched the same forces are behaving in an antagonistic manner. Nobody urged the youth to stay away from violence," he said.

'Enough opportunities available after a 4-year stint as Agniveer': Army Vice Chief Lt Gen BS Raju

Army Vice Chief Lt Gen BS Raju also advised the aspirants to not worry about the employability opportunities after four years of undergoing the Agniveer scheme and said, "For the time being, please start preparing for the upcoming recruitment that is to begin soon. I am confident after you complete the Agniveer stint, you will be employable both in the public and private sector."

COAS Lt Gen Manoj Pande hailed the scheme and said the Indian Army was looking forward to the rollout of the scheme. He said the youth of the country have been misinformed and thus they are resorting to violence. "The youth don't have the complete information yet. They haven't fully understood the contents and implications of the scheme. They will realise that it's good for the nation and the youth once they are informed,” the Army chief said.

