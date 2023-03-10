Rajyavardhan Rathore Shares Clip Of Raj Minister's Promise To Pulwama Widows, Slams Gehlot

The Rajasthan government is depriving the widows of the Pulwama Martyrs from their rightful compensation, said former Union Minister and MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and attacked the state government for backing out on the promises made after the martyrdom of the soldiers during the Pulwama terrorist attack.

He stated that Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot even avoided a meeting with the Veeranganas (Widows of martyrs) and also spoke about the ill-treatment meted out to them during their stir to demand compensation.

Widows dragged on the road

“The Chief Minister of Rajasthan is saying no to even meet them (Widows of Pulwama martyrs). The Veeranganas are staging a Dharna, they have been lathicharged, pins were poked on their bodies, they were ill-treated and dragged on the road. They were detained at 3 am in the night yesterday,” said Rathore.

He also showed a video during the press conference, of the final rites conducted of the martyred soldier Rohitash Lamba during which a Rajasthan minister was seen making promises. “The promises made by the Rajasthan minister sent by the CM were false. He (Minister) is saying the government will provide jobs to the people as per the family’s (family of the martyrs) wish. One after the other, all the promises made by the state government are proving to be false.”

Notably, the widows have demanded the construction of roads in their villages and change in rules for providing jobs on compassionate grounds to their relatives among others. They have also demanded a written assurance from the Gehlot government that their demands would be met, in order for them to end their protest. They have been protesting since February 28 and started an indefinite hunger strike from March 4.

Image: PTI