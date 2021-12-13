Officials reported that Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana launched an e-learning initiative by the police force's southwest region on Sunday to help educate youths and provide vocational training to school dropouts from the poorer parts of society. Under the Delhi Police's flagship scheme 'YUVA,' the e-learning platform 'Unnati' was introduced at the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Auditorium in Delhi. 'YUVA' is intended at assisting youngsters, particularly those from underserved communities and school dropouts, in obtaining an education and acquiring skills in order to realise their hopes of a secure future, according to officials.

These children would be inspired to enrol and choose the curriculum of their choice thanks to the e-learning platform, they added. The design of the 'Unnati' gateway is fairly straightforward. They say that anyone can learn from wherever utilising a laptop, desktop, tablet, or even a mobile phone.

Rakesh Asthana launches Delhi Police's e-learning platform, YUVA

Trainees can receive training, counselling, and job placement through the platform. Officials noted that recordings of live sessions are also available online in case someone misses a class. Asthana praised the idea during his speech. The Delhi Police arrests around 1.5 lakh people each year for various crimes. He claims that more than 85% of them are first-time offenders, with only 10-15% being repeat offenders Initiatives like 'YUVA' and 'Unnati' are aimed at this 85% of the population in order to give them a second chance at life and help them integrate into society as builders, he continued.

Students will receive a certificate upon successful completion of an e-learning course, which would benefit them in finding jobs, according to Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal. Digital literacy courses, which include basic computer courses and typing training, as well as competitive test preparation and sports courses, are among the courses offered, he said. He also mentioned that the 'Unnati' placement cell had been put up. On the occasion, Asthana also congratulated 'YUVA' trainees who have found work and are able to support their families, according to officials.

Inputs: PTI

(IMAGE: PTI / UNWPLASH)