Rakesh Asthana's Induction Shows 'no Irregularity, Illegality Or Infirmity': Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on October 12, while dismissing petitions challenging the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as the Delhi Police Commissioner, observed that the national capital 'had unique law and order situations' with many international ramifications, therefore, an experienced officer was required to head 'a large Para-Military Security Force apart from other factors'. Notably, the Delhi HC stated that it was 'the wisdom of the Central Government' to mandate such appointments.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, while turning down the petition filed by Sadre Alam and intervene application filed by Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan ordered, "It ought to be kept in mind that Delhi, being the Capital of India, has a unique, special and specific requirement. It has witnessed several untoward incidences and extremely challenging law and order situations/riots/crimes. which have an international implication, which in the wisdom of the Central Government necessitated the appointment of an experienced officer possessing diverse and multifarious experience of heading a large Para-Military Security Force apart from other factors."

Delhi HC dismisses petition challenging Rakesh Asthana's appointment

The Bench stated that since Delhi was a Union Territory, the Executive was 'responsible for the law and order situation in the national capital'. Further, the bench affirmed the Executive 'must have a reasonable discretion to select an officer it finds more suitable, based upon the career graph of such an officer, unless there is anything adverse in the service career of such an officer'.

"Petitioner/Intervener has not been able to make out a case calling for interference in the decision of the Government or even remotely demonstrated that there is any blot in the service career of Respondent No.2 (Rakesh Asthana), making him unsuitable for the post in question," the Delhi HC stated.

HC on Rakesh Asthana's extension of service as Commissioner of Delhi Police

Referring to the extension of the period of service granted to Rakesh Ashana, the Delhi HC said Asthana's appointment observes strict adherence to statutory provisions under the Delhi Police Act, 1978 and Transaction of Business of GNCTD Rules, 1993 and so far, no appointment made to the office has been challenged on the account of being violative of the Supreme Court's directions.

The Delhi HC's order has been passed on the petition filed by a lawyer, Sadre Alam, seeking quashing of Rakesh Asthana's appointment, inter-cadre deputation and extension of service. Notably, Asthana was deputed to the AGMUT cadre and granted an extension of service beyond his retirement date i.e. July 31. The 1984 Gujarat-cadre-official and former DG BSF, Asthana, has been appointed as the Commissioner of Delhi from July 27, 2021, to July 31, 2022.

The Bench clarified that directions in the Prakash Singh case in relation to induction of DGPs are applicable only to states and have no applicability in Union Territory.

"Application of the UPSC Guidelines, flowing from the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, to Union Territories, will create an anomalous situation, which would be completely unworkable," the bench said.

Delhi HC on Sadre Alam's petition a 'cut, copy, paste'

Referring to allegations levelled by the intervenor Prashant Bhushan that Sadre Alam's petition is a 'cut, copy-paste' of his petition before the Apex Court, the bench observed, "such a practice must be discouraged."

Furthermore, the bench ordered, "We do not wish to precipitate the issue any further but are constrained to observe that such a practice is certainly unhealthy and deserves to be deprecated and the Petitioner shall be well advised to refrain from indulging in such an exercise, in future."