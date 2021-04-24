Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Hails India's Demographic Cycle, Confident Of A Prosperous Future

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, on Saturday exuded confidence that India would be on the path of prosperity in the near future with the help of the three components- skills, demography and democracy, that create a prosperous society.

Taking up the first component of skill, he said, he pointed out that India has one of the most skilled people in the world. "We made the atom bomb, sent a vessel to the mars, made the largest computer in the world. There is no doubt that India is a nation of skilled people," he said. Taking up the case of Non-Residential Indians, he added, "NRIs that are successful in different countries should never forget that their genes are Indian and these genes of poor Indians living in a poor country is not different from the affluent Indians living in these affluent countries."

Moving on to the second component of demography, he highlighted that every society goes through a demographic change, which results in prosperity. Citing America's example, he asserted, "The country's latest prosperity came through the baby-boomer years, which is nothing but the favourable part of America's demographic cycle, and India in the next 25 years has the best demographic cycle."

Finally, touching upon the third component of democracy, he opined that it was the reason behind the slow prosperity in the past, but now it's 'maturing'. Elaborating on the same, he said, "In the past few years, whatever measure that had been introduced was met with resistance, but now it has matured. Now whatever ideas that the government is coming up with, be it FDI, mining, agriculture power, it's all being accepted." Having said that, he went on to laud the government, saying, "This government is very firm that it wants to bring about economic progress."

'COVID not a determinant'

He also took the opportunity to address the present COVID situation in the country. Calling it equivalent to 'war', he went on to say that India shall win it. Pointing out that COVID is flu and not cancer, he reminded of the Spanish flu in which millions died, and how irrespective of everything, it was followed by the 'roaring twenties', a decade of economic growth and widespread prosperity. Taking history as an example, he added, "It can affect the country in the short run, but definitely not in the long run. If anything, it will only make it stronger. "

