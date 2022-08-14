Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Passed Away Due To Sudden Cardiac Arrest, Confirms Hospital

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away due to a cardiac arrest, the hospital said. Better known as 'big bull' or 'India's own Warren Buffett', Jhunjunwala was not keeping well for the last few months due to kidney ailment and ischemic heart disease.

In a first statement, Breach Candy Hospital's Dr Pratit Samdhani said, "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had a sudden cardiac arrest which was the cause of his death. He was also suffering from chronic kidney disease, was on chronic dialysis & was responding well. He was diabetic and had recently undergone an angioplasty."

Jhunjhunwala died in Mumbai on Sunday morning. The 62-year-old is survived by his wife and three children.

His sudden death has sent shockwaves across the country, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others condoling his sudden demise.

"Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

A self-made investor, trader and businessman, the big bull of Dalal Street was the 36th richest billionaire in India, as per the Forbes' 2021 listing. He had an estimated net worth of around USD 5.8 billion (about Rs 46,000 crore), Jhunjhunwala was the 36th richest billionaire in India, according to Forbes' 2021 listing.

He started off his journey in stock markets during his college time with a capital of Rs 5,000. The 'big bull' recently reached up with former Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube and ex-IndiGO head Aditya Ghosh to launch Akasa Air, which recently its commercial operations.