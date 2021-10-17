Rakesh Tikait Accuses Centre Of Conspiracy In Singhu Lynching, Calls It 'religious Matter'

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has accused the Centre of conspiracy and trying to use 'religious matter' to spoil the atmosphere near the Singhu border where farmers are protesting against the three farm laws. On Friday, October 15, a 35-year-old, Lakhbir Singh (Dalit Sikh labourer) was found tied to a barricade with one of his arms chopped off, near the Singhu border. His body was mutilated with over 10 injuries caused by sharp weapons. Nihangs had accused the deceased who was living with them in their tent of desecrating the holy Sarbloh Granth.

Now, Rakesh Tikait has slammed the government over the murder of Lakhbir Singh and asked to not link the Singhu border lynching to the farmers' protest. Speaking to ANI, Tikait alleged that the incident was a conspiracy of the government and said that the government can deteriorate the situation at the border at any time.

"Nihangs said it's a religious matter and the Government should not link it to farmers' protest. We're talking to them and telling them that they are not needed here as of now. Government can deteriorate the situation," said Tikait.

Tikait further raised questions on the intelligence of the Central government and alleged that the government already knew about the incident since it was behind the execution of the incident. "Delhi Police guards the barricades where the incident happened. The intelligence lives there at the border, did they not know about the incident? This shows that the incident was known to all and it was executed by the government," added Tikait.

Farmers distance from mutilation

Following the brutal murder of the 35-year-old, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) issued a statement condemning both - the murder and the alleged sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib, squarely blaming a group Nihangs (Sikh martial group) for the mutilation. Likewise, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait condemned the mutilation, stating that it would not hamper the protest.

Sonipat Court remands 3 accused to 6-days police custody

Coming back to the Singhu border lynching case, a Sonipat court on Sunday remanded all three accused to 6-day police custody. The three accused namely- Narayan Singh, Bhagwant Singh and Govind Preet Singh were produced before the Sonipat court on Sunday in connection with the death of Lakhbir Singh, the Dalit labourer whose body was found in a mutilated condition near the farmers' protest site.

Earlier on Saturday, the Sonipat court had remanded Saravjeet Singh, the prime accused in the case to 7-day police custody. According to Rakesh Kaushal, Amritsar Rural SSP, Saravjeet Singh had admitted to killing Lakhbir Singh. "He has confessed that they killed Lakhbir. He says that when he was told the Lakhbir insulted Guru Granth Sahib, he got angry and cut off his leg. Lakhbir bled to death," said Rakesh Kaushal, Amritsar Rural SSP.

