Rakesh Tikait Affirms 'farmers Not Going Anywhere'; Links End Of Stir To MSP Guarantee Law

On Friday, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait affirmed that the Centre will not only have to repeal the farm laws but also enact legislation guaranteeing Minimum Support Price. Speaking to the media, Tikait stated that the farmers' agitation would continue unless the Union government fulfils these demands. BKU is a part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha- an umbrella body of several farm organizations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the three agrarian laws passed by Parliament. Earlier, Tikait warned that more farmers will join the agitation if the Centre doesn't withdraw the agrarian laws by November 26.

BKU's Rakesh Tikait remarked, "The country's farmers will not leave the agitation and go anywhere. If governments can function for 5 years, this agitation also has the endorsement of people. This agitation will continue until the government takes back the farm laws and enacts a law guaranteeing MSP."

देश का किसान आंदोलन छोड़कर कहीं नहीं जाएगा। अगर सरकारें पांच साल तक अपनी सरकार चला सकती हैं तो ये आंदोलन भी जनता का चुना हुआ आंदोलन है और ये आंदोलन तब तक चलेगा जब तक भारत सरकार एमएसपी गारंटी कानून नहीं बनाएगी और ये तीन कानून वापस नहीं लेगी: राकेश टिकैत, भारतीय किसान यूनियन pic.twitter.com/oF6XCCbINa — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 5, 2021

The impasse over the farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions over the three farm laws have come to a standstill. While the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws, a committee appointed by the apex court submitted its report pertaining to the legislation in a sealed cover on March 19. So far, 6 states- Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi have passed a resolution in their respective assemblies demanding the withdrawal of the farm laws.