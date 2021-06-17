Rakesh Tikait Announces Another 'gherao Protest' Against Farm Laws On June 26

In a major development, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait announced on Thursday that farmers across the country will be protesting outside all the Raj Bhavans against the three farm laws on June 26, which will be the 'Save Democracy, Save Farmers Day' and also the completion of seven months of their agitation.

Tikait took to Twitter and said, "26 June Save Democracy, Save Farmers Day. Farmers will give memorandum by gheraoing all the Raj Bhavans across the country in protest against agricultural laws."

Along with his tweet, he also shared an image of the upcoming event which read, "Due to the undeclared emergency on the year of emergency, on 26th June, the Raj Bhavan will be gheraoed and all the farmers' memorandums will be submitted to the Hon'ble Governor." It image also showed a slogan that read, 'no farmers, no food, no future.'

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Tikait had defended protesting farmers in an alleged assault on Delhi Police personnel at Singhu Border while pressing for the popular belief that the intention of the police and government is to instigate and provoke farmers. Two Special Branch officers were allegedly assaulted by a group of protesting farmers at Singhu Border, informed the Delhi Police. As per officials, Delhi Special Branch officers frequented their rounds for ground analysis at the Narela border after a heightened number of protestors came from Panipat a couple of days ago.

Farmers protest against three laws

The agitating farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three laws since November, last year, demanding a complete abrogation. The protests escalated after the agitating farmers broke down barricades and entered Delhi which led to a massive clash between protesters and the police. The farmers then hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. After the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police sealed the borders of the national capital by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires, etc at Ghazipur and Tikri borders, blocking complete access to the roads. The protests had cooled down due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19.