Rakesh Tikait Announces 'Virodh Diwas' On January 31 Over MSP Guarantee, Cases On Farmers

Even after the Centre rolled back the three Farm Laws and gave a written assurance to fulfill Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM)'s demands of MSP committee, withdrawal of cases, compensation and rescinding the Electricity Bill, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday announced that 'Virodh Diwas' will be observed on January 31.

Speaking to ANI, the BKU leader said, " 'Virodh Diwas' will be observed on 31st January across the nation. Our demand is that the Centre should fulfil their promise on MSP made by them in Delhi. And also revoke cases against farmers registered during the year-long protest."

On January 15, the SKM had also attacked the Central government for not making any commitment concerning the MSP. According to SKM, the government assured farmers to take back all the cases registered against them which has not happened yet. The SKM had said, "The Centre has given January 31 as the date of but if that doesn't happen then we will protest outside district head offices and burn the effigy of government. From February 1, Mission UP will be taken up."

Farm Laws repealed

In December 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, apologising to farmers, said that the three farm laws will be taken back. On November 29, Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The bill was presented by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in both Houses of Parliament. President Ram Nath Kovind also gave his assent to the Bill that completes the repealing of three farm laws.

The three farm laws that were repealed are The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.