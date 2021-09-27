Rakesh Tikait Apologises For Traffic Jam Due To 'Bharat Bandh'; Reminds Farmers' Struggles

Thanking Indians for the massive response to the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha's call for a 'Bharat bandh' on Monday, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait apologised for the traffic jam at Delhi's borders. Assuring the protesting farmers had arranged water, tea and food for passengers who were stuck in traffic, he reminded farmers were protesting problems for the last 10 months. He also assured that medical services and ambulances will not be stopped. Bharat Bandh across India with shops, institutions kept shut for 6 AM to 4 PM to mark the first year anniversary of the passage of the 3 farm laws.

Tikait apologises for traffic jam

Heavy traffic jam was witnessed in Gurugram-Delhi area and Delhi-Noida flyway, as daily commuters waited in long queues as several lanes were shut due to protesting farmers. Protestors in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh also clashed with police as they protested against the three laws. As many as 25 trains have been delayed as farmers in Punjab, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh held 'rail roko' squatting on rail tracks. Roads wore a deserted look as public transport did not function for the nationwide protest in several states like Kerala, Punjab, Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan.

Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar

On 5 September, farmers assembled in thousands at Muzaffarnagar to attend the Kisan Mahapanchayat. In a show of strength, farmers joined in droves demanding the Centre to repeal the three Farm Laws. Stating that the Centre was trying to mislead people by claiming the protests was only done by a few section of farmers, the farmers gathered in thousands to lend support to Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's 'Mission UP'. Recently, 200 farmers protested against the Farm Bills at Jantar Mantar during the entire Monsoon parliament session, passing a no-confidence motion against the Centre at the Kisan Sansad.

Farmers protests

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's Farm Laws for nearly a year at the Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, demanding a total repeal by Parliament. The protest peaked when farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi, clashing with police and hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. After the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires etc blocking access to the roads completely.

While farmers have reiterated 'No Ghar Wapsi till Law Wapsi', Centre has asked the unions to send its set of demands to amend in the law. The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the apex court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers, food processing units etc. Talks between Centre and farmers stalled after 13 rounds, before the January 26 violence at Red Fort.