Rakesh Tikait Asserts 'Farmer Protests To Continue Till October, Singhu Border Will Be HQ'

With heavy security deployment and barricading at the Delhi borders, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait stated that the farmer protests will go on till October-November adding that the headquarters for the protests would be the Singhu border.

"This protest will go on till October. This will not end, before October. Talks will continue. this fortification can continue. This will be followed by a stoppage of grains, the poor will starve for food. Our slogan is - 'kanoon wapsi nahi, to ghar wapsi nahi'. This agitation will not conclude before October, it will not end anytime soon," said Rakesh Tikait.

This statement comes after iron nails, barbed wires, and cemented barricades were put at the borders surrounding the national capital, the fortification, an aftermath of the violence that was witnessed on Republic Day and the following days at the Singhu border. Moreover, heavy security has been deployed at the borders, with the ACPs being briefed to handle any form of anarchy or attempts to enter the city. Officers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are also said to work in tandem to increase security around Delhi.

Delhi borders fortified

On February 1, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava visited the Ghazipur border to inspect the security arrangements. After his visit, workers under the watch of police personnel on Monday hooked iron rods between two rows of cement barriers on a flank of the main highway at the Singhu border to further restrict the movement of protesters agitating against the new Farm Laws at the site. Another portion of the highway at the Delhi-Haryana border has been blocked with a makeshift cement wall built in place.

This also comes in anticipation of a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 which was announced by the farmer leaders on Monday who vowed to block national and state highways for three hours in protest against the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites.

#CORRECTION: Delhi Police have fixed nails on the ground near barricades at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border and Tikri border



(Pics in the previous tweet are from Tikri border. Pics attached with this tweet are from Ghazipur) pic.twitter.com/SIJd3lwbmQ — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2021

(With Agency Inputs)