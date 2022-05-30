In a key development on Monday, black ink was thrown on Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait after he faced massive protests in Bengaluru. Moreover, visuals showed pandemonium at the press conference venue with people throwing chairs at one another. Speaking to the media, Tikait pinned the responsibility on the local police. Alleging that there was no security, he claimed that the Karnataka government was complicit in the protests. He was one of the 7 members of the coordination committee of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha which was in charge of the anti-farm law protests in Delhi.

Speaking to Republic TV on this development, farmer leader Avik Saha said, "We- the Samyukta Kisan Morcha leadership is travelling to all corners of the country and raising awareness, building up the movement that will happen very soon. The announcement of which will happen in a week or 10 days' time. I don't think he had gone there to refute or contest any farmer leaders' claims about anyone". Speculation was rife that Tikait was set to issue a clarification over a sting operation in which a local farmer leader was allegedly caught asking money.

Tikait faces internal rebellion

On the death anniversary of BKU founder president Mahendra Singh Tikait on May 15, the farm union's vice-president Rajesh Chauhan announced the formation of a separate outfit. Disagreeing with the approach of the Tikait brothers to back political parties in elections, he accused them of neither listening to workers nor paying any attention to the problems of farmers. The name of this faction- BKU (Arajnaitik) assumes significance as Arajnaitik means 'apolitical'. On the other hand, Rakesh Tikait accused the Centre of trying to divide farmers.

Addressing a press briefing, Rajesh Chauhan said, "We spoke to Rakesh Tikait and expressed our concerns. We did a lot of hard work to create BKU, but he asked us to support one party. We object to that. Our motive is to look into the problems of farmers. We will not work for any party."

Subsequently, Rakesh Tikait declared that 7 rebel leaders had been expelled. Tikait played a key role in the year-long protests against the three agrarian laws and sparked speculation about BKU's influence on politics after his interactions with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. Taking to Twitter, he accused Rajesh Chauhan, Anil Talan, Mangeram Tyagi, Digamber Singh, Dharmendra Malik, Rajbir Singh and Harinaam Verma of attacking the interests of the farmers.