Rakesh Tikait Attacks Centre Over Pending MSP Demands; Says Farmers Are Doing Their Part

Slamming the central government over its intentions and policies, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the major issue of minimum support price (MSP) for crops is still pending and will provide a great relief if granted. Tikait was addressing a crowd at late night on Thursday in Muzaffarnagar's Soram village, a day after returning to his home in Meerut.

Further continuing his remarks on the Centre after returning home, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union said that there is no problem with the crops of the farmers. "As you work hard in farms to produce crops, there are no shortcomings in your path. However, if there is any shortcoming, that is on the government's part which the farmers and the youth population of the country have now understood clearly", he added

Tikait also said that if there is any problem, it is with the policymakers in Delhi as they are not doing their part, while the farmers are doing their part well. Hitting out at the BJP-led government, he also took to Twitter and said that the farmers are doing their work in a proper way and the crop harvesting is also done in a good manner. However, the farmers are overburdened by debts which means the government in Delhi is weak and not doing injustice to them.

After 383 days of protesting at the Delhi borders, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait returned to Muzaffarnagar late on Wednesday and spoke to the people over their pending demands. He also called upon the youth to be "prepared for a war" and fight for "zameen" and "zameer". Notably, the 51-year-old farm leader has been leading the way for his supporters at the borders since November last year protesting against the Centre's three controversial farm laws followed by other demands including the one on granting MSP to farmers. During this while, he was also accused for fulfilling his own political ambitions through the protest.

Won't join elections: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait also spoke on reports of him joining politics. Clarifying his part on this, he said that he is not going to contest in elections, and thus no political party must use then his name or photo in their posters.

Further speaking on post-protest issues, he said that the BKU will be holding its monthly panchayat in Sisauli which is the home village of the Tikait family, and the union headquarters on Friday in the presence of its president Naresh Tikait.

