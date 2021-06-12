Rakesh Tikait Breaks Silence On Alleged Tikri Rape Case, Says 'we Are Not Hiding Anything'

Bhartiya Kishan Union (BKU) BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday broke his silence on the alleged Tikri rape case admitting to the charges levelled against the farmer leaders. Speaking to Republic TV, Tikait stated that the farmer unions had not attempted to hide the incident, adding that action should be taken as per the law.

"Someone has done something wrong. The nation has a law, it has a constitution and it has the police. We are with the family of the victim, we have helped them register a complaint and action will be taken by the police. We never tried to hide the incident, we said look into the matter. Farmer unions don't know what is happening, only when her parents came we found out. The girl was in the hospital and her father came. The report was registered 8-10 days later and we are together with them. Under the law, they will be charged," Rakesh Tikait said.

Alleged Tikri rape case

The case pertains to the alleged rape of a 25-year-old woman at a farmers' protest near the Tikri border. The woman activist from West Bengal was allegedly molested by two men that she had accompanied to the farmers' protest site in a train. Later, she was sexually assaulted by them in a tent at the protest site where she was lodged. She died days later after allegedly showing 'COVID-like symptoms.' The prime accused in the Tikri case has been arrested from Bhiwani.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) in a big statement has said that activist Yogendra Yadav who has been leading the protest at the Tikri border was aware of the incident but failed to report it. NCW chief Rekha Sharma has said that a notice has been sent to Yadav who has accepted that the victim had given him a 'hint' of the sexual assault but he did not report it to the police.

The Tikri police have revealed that the farmer leaders were aware of the incident and did not want it to hamper the farmer protest. An FIR has been filed against 6 accused persons and served notice to them. Yogendra Yadav has denied the charges and has objected to the registration of a case against four people apart from the two main accused in the case.