Rakesh Tikait Calls Karnal SDM 'Taliban Commander', Wants Him To Be Posted In Naxal Area

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday slammed the Haryana Police for a crackdown on protesting farmers in Karnal. Comparing the CM Khattar-led Haryana govt with the Taliban, Tikait said that the terrorist group had found their first commander in the Karnal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ayush Sinha.

"He (Karnal SDM) should be posted to a Naxal area. The Taliban government here has found their first commander in the form of the Karnal IAS. There is the commander who gave the order to break the head. Through the police force, they want to take over the entire country," Tikait said during his address in Nuh.

"Yesterday, an officer ordered (policemen) to hit farmers on their heads. They call us Khalistani. If you would call us Khalistani and Pakistani, we would say 'Sarkari Talibani' has occupied the country. They are 'Sarkari Talibanis'. We don't know till when this Kisan Adolan will go but will not leave till the new rule will be taken back," Tikait said.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the farmer leader said that government wants to sell everything. "They do loot in the name of MSP. The next target is our farmer land. They give us credit cards from private companies. In the name of credit recovery they will take our land," he claimed. Tikait said that new government rules will allocate farmers land to the government.

Earlier in the day, Rakesh Tikait, on his Twitter handle, also slammed Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and compared him with General Dyer by saying "Khattar's behaviour is like that of General Dyer."

On Saturday, Haryana Police charged farmers demonstrating in Karnal, leaving several wounded in baton charge at the Bastara Toll Plaza.

Karnal SDM Defends Lathi-charge

After Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha's alleged video instructing policemen to "break their (farmers) head" surfaced, the IAS officer defended himself by claiming that action was necessary after protestors began stone-pelting at cops.

"Stone pelting had started at many places. Since it was an issue of stone-pelting, the response had to be proportionate. It was instructed to use force proportionately," the Karnal SDM told ANI.

Farmer injured in baton charge dies

A farmer, who had sustained injuries in the lathi charge in Karnal, passed away on Saturday. In a tweet, senior BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said that Sushil Kajal died due to a heart attack. As per reports, Sushil's family claimed that he sustained in Saturday's police action and didn't wake up on Sunday.